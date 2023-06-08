The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has gifted the Nigerian Government 50,000 tonnes of date fruits.

The gift was presented by the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal Ebraheem Algha on behalf of the King Salmam Humanitarian Aids and Relief Centre. It was received on behalf of the Nigerian Government by the Director Regions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa.

Speaking for the King Salman Humanitarian Aids and Relief Centres, the Senior Public Relations Officer, Nazar Telaqi said “The donation was a testimony of the Love and brotherly ties the two countries have shared over the years.”

Advertisement

According to him, the donation was without any form of discrimination.

“The gift was to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two governments which have existed since 1961 as part of its kindness to fulfil its humanitarian and pioneering role at the international level and its commitment to the humanitarian principle that focuses on alleviating all people in distress.

“The handover of these dates is part of Humanitarian and relief assistance presented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, may Allah protect him, to several friendly countries, amongst which is Nigeria, so that it can reach the needy families all over the world, “ he explained.

Advertisement

Telaqi emphasised that this and more represents the commitment of the Saudi Kingdom to strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels.

Responding to the kind gesture, Ambassador Olisa disclosed that the two countries have for a very long time established a beautiful relationship of gift exchange.

He said; “Every year, the Saudi Government has been very gracious to share their gifts with us, of dates and today we’re here to appreciate what they’ve always done and a lot of people have benefited from the dates that have been given over the years. So what’s important is that the bilateral relations between both countries have always been good. This is just one of the little, but very important things that have always joined us together.”

“As members of OPEC, it’s not just talking about the crude, there are little, little gifts of exchange between the two countries.

” And the fact again that they’ve always been there for us during the Hajj programme and that again is another very precious gift to the people of Nigeria,” Ambassador Olisa explained.

Advertisement

He further stated that the gift would go round the intended targets without any hitch.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre intends to carry out a free medical diagnostic campaign in Abuja, Kano and Lagos before the end of the second quarter of 2023.