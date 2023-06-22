Governor of Taraba State Agbu Kefas has signed a business deal with Czech Republic to supply tractors to the state for mechanised farming.

The governor says his administration will collaborate with foreign investors to transform activities of local farmers in order to enable them compete globally.

He also stated that the tractors are expected in the state before his 100 days in office.

The acquisition of these tractors is an intentional strategic action to empower farmers and increase their output, ultimately promoting the state’s agricultural development.

He emphasised that through investing in agriculture, local residents can have better livelihoods and lower rates of poverty. The purchase of these tractors is a critical step toward the state’s aim of food production and socioeconomic growth.

Small-scale farmers will have access to cutting-edge farming equipment through the tractors, enabling them to cultivate their farmland more effectively and boost crop production.