A pro-Nigeria group on the platform of The Natives has asked presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, not to abandon the country but join hands with the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rebuild Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Leader of the Natives, Smart Edwards, specifically thanked the military, Police and the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) for exposing plot by some opposition elements for an interim national government.

According to Mr Edwards, the DSS as an establishment acted swiftly to promptly alert and urgently inform the public of the capricious tendencies of desperate feudal political oligarchies, using unsuspecting persons to rubbish all institutions of government and denigrate them to promote anarchy and acts of discountenance in the country.

On the leadership of the National Assembly, the Natives leader called for tradition of competence over religion and other sentiments, adding that fairness must not be jettisoned.