All Progressives Congress chapter in United States says it has scheduled a pro-democracy march in Washington D.C. in support of the 25 February presidential election in Nigeria, won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The solidarity march at the Lafayette Park – Southwest Quadrant, opposite the White House, will take place on Monday 3 April, as a counter move to anti-democratic elements of the Labour Party, who staged a demonstration on Thursday.

According to Adeleke Lamori, one of the organisers of the Monday rally, the purpose was to let the world know Ahmed Tinubu is the president elect.

“President Joe Biden should help Nigeria for easy transition,” he said.

On Thursday 30 March, a group of Nigerians loyal to Peter Obi, the defeated candidate of Labour Party staged a demonstration at the same venue.

Prof. Tai Balofin Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC United States said the US government was not involved or in support of the protest, as anybody can get approval for a peaceful protest.

“We also wish to state that this protest was sponsored by Peter Obi, who lost the election in Nigeria.

“It is our belief that the Nigerian Presidential election was free and fair, and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu won the election. The majority of Nigerian voters gave him their mandate, and no propaganda, manipulation or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration.

Balofin assured Nigerians not to be perturbed by the actions of the protesters.

He added “We have mobilized true Nigerians to come out in support of their mandate, and we believe that the protesters will not succeed in their mission to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria”.