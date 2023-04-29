The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has threatened to shutdown Nigeria’s health system with a nationwide strike if the Federal government fails to implement 200 percent salary increment for doctors.

The body has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal government to meet their demands or face their wrath.

The doctors issued the ultimatum in a communique issued at the end of their extra-ordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the National President of NARD, Dr. Emeka Orji vowed that there is no going back on the strike if the government fails to meet all their demands.

He laments infrastructural decay in the health sector and poor funding of the sector.