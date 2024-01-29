The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, has commended Governor Peter Mbah for the employment of 100 resident doctors, consultants, and other support staff to address manpower shortage in the state’s health sector.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by President of NARD, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Park Lane, Dr. Ofonere Chukwunonso and the Secretary, Dr. Nnamani Ikemefuna.

The medical body also commended the Governor Mbah for the promotion of its members, infrastructural upgrade, improved security, digitalisation of medical records, introduction of cashless payment policy for medical services to check revenue leakages, among others, in the state’s health sector.

The resident doctors however ,commended Chief Medical Director of the state teaching hospital, Prof. Bethrand Ngwu, for imbibing the governance philosophy of Governor Mbah and thereby positively turning around the hospital in a very short period of time since his appointment by the new administration.

The medical practitioners lauded the CMD’s commitment to ensuring the full accreditation of all departments in the hospital as well as efforts towards massive infrastructural upgrade aimed to reposition the Teaching Hospital as one of the top ten tertiary health centers in Nigeria in line with the governor’s vision.

They, however, tasked the governor to accelerate the process of payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to Resident doctors in the State Teaching Hospital, as is obtainable in several other states.

The medical doctors admonished Governor Mbah’s administration to commence an upward review of medical doctors salaries, to reduce the hardship occasioned by the worsening economic downturn, and thereby reduce brain drain of medical doctors, which the body described as “alarming.”

They further requested for employment of more House Officers in line with the recent upgrade of quota by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

The resident doctors said they were poised to ensure industrial harmony and smooth running of the state teaching hospital, pledging to support the administration in making Enugu the prime destination for local and international medical tourism.