The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch have reportedly killed a notorious terrorist syndicate in Kaduna State.

The syndicate, is allegedly linked to multiple attacks, including a recent ambush on troops at Kwanan Mutuwa on January 27, 2024, and various assaults and abductions in Birnin Gwari.

The Director of Public Relations, Nigerian Airforce, Edward Gabkwet in a statement Monday said the suspected terrorists were targeted along the Kwiga-Kampamin Doka axis in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

He explained that a precision strike followed a meticulous scan, after the Air Component identified a convoy of 15 motorcycles, each carrying at least two suspected armed terrorists.

The suspects were skillfully trailed to a convergence point, where they were engaged and killed he added.