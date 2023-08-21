Coordinating Ministers of health and social welfare, arrive to a rousing welcome at the Ministry of Health Secretariat.

Coordinating minister of health and social welfare Muhammad Ali Pate, alongside minister of state for health and social welfare Tunji Alausa, were both received by the permanent secretary, directors, and heads of units.

The expectations at the secretariat have been high since the announcement of Muhammad Pate as Minister.

Muhammad Ali Pate comes back as Minister for Health the second time, having served as minister of state for health for barely two years in 2012 to 2014.