Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has appointed seven Permanent Secretaries in the health sector of the Lagos State public service.

A statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, explained that the appointees are mainly Medical Officers selected on merit from the pool of successful candidates in the Executive Development and Screening Exercise held in April 2022.

Muri-Okunola outlined the new Permanent Secretaries as – Dr. (Mrs.) Mabogunje Cecilia Abimbola – Consultant Special Grade I, Health Service Commission; Dr. (Mrs.) Bankole Olufunmilayo Olabisi – Consultant Special Grade II, Ministry of Health; Dr. (Mrs.) Zamba Olutoyin Emanuella – Chief Medical Officer/General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency; Dr. Bowale Abimbola – Chief Medical Officer, Health Service Commission; Dr. (Mrs.) Lajide Oludayo Ibidunni – Chief Dental Officer, Ministry of Health; Dr. Asiyanbi Oladapo Olubanwo – Chief Medical Officer, Primary Health Care Board; Dr. (Mrs.) Adeleke Monsurat, Chief Medical Officer/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State AIDS Control Agency.

Noting that the appointments take effect from 10th July 2023, the Head of Service expressed confidence that the new appointees possess qualities, competencies and experience required to serve as Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

“The swearing-in ceremony and deployment would, subsequently, be announced in due course”, Muri-Okunola said.

He wished the appointees a successful tenure of office, imploring them not to relent in ensuring the continuous effective and efficient discharge of their duties.