Ondo State chapter of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria has raised concern over high number of Nigerians living with undiagnosed diabetes, stressing that it is a potential for severe complications.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Adenike Enikuomehin issued the warning during a sensitisation visit to Aquinas College, Akure, the state capital, on the occasion of this year’s World Diabetes Day celebration.

The World Health Organisation estimates the prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria to be 4.3 percent.

This is largely attributed to lifestyle changes caused by urbanisation.

The Ondo State chapter of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria is aware of this dangerous trend and has decided to take the message to public secondary schools in the state.

With the theme for this year’s celebration tagged, ‘Access to Diabetes Care’, the association is determined to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention of diabetes-related complications.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Adenike Enikuomehin said there is a critical need for Nigerians to prioritise regular health checks, even in the absence of symptoms.

The medical expert underscored the urgency for intensive advocacy and education on the dangers associated with undiagnosed diabetes.

For the students, the message is not for them alone, as they promised to be agents of change in the fight against diabetes.

As the message has been passed to the students, they are willing to take the gospel beyond their school.