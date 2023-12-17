The Adamawa state Police command says it has arrested a 17year old suspect identified as Lawali Mori, a resident of Viniklang, Girei Local Govement Area for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a Cock against the order of Nature.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command PPRO DSP Suleiman Nguroje which was made available to Tvcnews.

He said that the arrest was as a result of Complain made to police by one Esther Dimas a resident of Viniklang, after she caught the suspect in the act.

The suspect further reveals he sexually assaulted the Cock but could not add reasons to why he did such .

Advertisement

However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, while expressing Worries, directed for discreet investigation into the matter.