President Buhari worried about rising spate of insecurity

President Buhari has stated that he lives each day with grief and concern for all those victims and detainees of terrorism and kidnapping, and that he is working with security agencies to free those unfortunate citizens and secure the country.

He said this during his televised address to the nation in honour of Democracy Day.

The recent wave of insecurity has been a major source of concern for President Buhari’s administration.

Murders, kidnappings for ransom, and other forms of violent crime appear to have defied all attempts to address them.

According to data sourced and analysed by the cable index, one thousand, seven hundred and forty three Nigerians were reportedly killed in the first quarter of 2022 alone.

This frightening trend now threatens the country’s GDP growth trajectory of six consecutive quarters.

But, recent military hardware procurement and deployment to the theater of operations may provide some relief to frightened citizens and communities who are constantly under attack.

Buhari hopes that the lessons of June 12 will guide the country’s political leaders’ thoughts and actions, particularly as the campaigning for the 2023 general election heats up.

He stated that the entire world is watching and that Africa looks to Nigeria as a model of good governance.

This is the fifth commemoration of June 12 as democracy day and last for President Muhammadu Buhari as commander in chief of the armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The President is already looking forward to the process that will determine his successor. He also pledges to make it peaceful, credible, free, and fair, just as it was on June 12, 1993, when Chief MKO Abiola, now one of Nigeria’s democratic heroes, was elected president.

Time is fast running out for Buhari as he begins the last lap of his second term as President, But it appears his administration's determination to finish strong is hampered by the severe security challenges.