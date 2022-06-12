Traditional rulers of Oke-Ogun seek effective participation in Oyo politics

Traditional rulers and residents of Oke-Ogun region of Oyo state have called for effective political participation and the inclusion of indigenous peoples in order to foster development in that region.

According to them, in the democratic history of Oyo state, no governor has emerged from the region, raising concerns among the region’s major political stakeholders.

It is against this backdrop that some community leaders and traditional rulers convened in this context, believing that only effective political participation and people-wide unity can prevent marginalisation and promote development in the region.

The lawmaker member representing Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola constituency, in his remarks, called on the indigenes to stand up and defend the integrity of their people.

At this point, Oke-Ogun residents believe that taking control of their destiny is the only way to end marginalization and promote development.

Oke-Ogun, located at the Northwestern part of Oyo state, occupies about 2 million people which is about 40 percent of the entire population of the state.