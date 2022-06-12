Bandits kill three soldiers, injure one in Zamfara

Three soldiers have been killed and one critically injured by armed bandits in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state.

Reports say the Soldiers were ambushed by the bandits along Bingi road In Bungudu LGA while trying to respond to a distress call.

Some armed bandits were said to have invaded a community in the bingi area of Bungudu Local Government Area.

The Injured soldier is currently recieving medical attention in an undisclosed Hospital in the state.

TVC News’s efforts to speak to Army authorities in Zamfara yielded no result.