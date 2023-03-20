Soldiers in Taraba state have shot and killed two Policemen and injured another three in a deadly clash in Jalingo around police headquarters .

According to reports, the state police headquarters was attacked by the military, which caused the Independent National Election Commission to temporarily halt the collation of election results.

Advertisement

Shortly after joint security meeting, the Police commissioner told journalists that the cause of the clash would be investigated and culprits brought to book.

Addressing journalist, Commissioner of Police, Taraba state, Yusuf Suleiman Amodu said the command regrets the incident that occurred earlier today, Monday between the military and the police.

Advertisement

According to him, it was a minor disagreement which led to the escalation of the incident.

He said the incident has caused a lot of lessons to be learnt.

CP Yusuf while assuring citizens and residents of Taraba to go about their daily activities added that the commands of both parties have set up a reconciliation team to look into the root cause of the matter with a view to ensuring that erring personnel are brought to book.

Advertisement

He assured that all efforts are in place to ensure the electoral process is seen to a logical conclusion.