The All Progressive Congress in Zamfara state has intensify Campaigns ahead of next Saturdays Governorship and state Assembly elections.

The party says is committed to deliver good governance, bring rapid Development and boost agricultural activities among other things if re-elected

Addressing APC’s Local Government Chairmen and various support groups for Governor Bello Matawalle’s Re-election bid, Senator Kabiru Marafa urge the people to forgive and forget the past and work toward APC’s Victory

Sen. Marafa says, the reconciliation by all former Governors and party Chieftains in the state is real and will not fail their promise of working together as one big family for the good of the party and Zamfara state at large

The two term Zamfara Central Senator enjoin Electorates to come out en-mass and vote massively for the APC.

APC Leaders, President, VP Elect to meet National Assembly Members Elect

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has invited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect on its platform to a crucial meeting.

The closed-door meeting, which is scheduled to hold at the State House in Abuja on Monday, has got political stakeholders pondering what it is all about.

The invitation to the meeting, which was signed by APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, was also published on the party’s official Twitter handle around 10.08pm on Friday.

While requesting the guests to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners, the statement also urged them to arrive early enough to participate in a screening before the event slated for 2.00pm would commence.

CLERGYMAN SUPPORTs GOV. SANWO-OLU’S REELECTION BID

Nigerians have been charged to embrace peace, shun political and support the president- elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A clergyman Godwin Ikuru says following the much anticipated polls, it is now imperative for Nigerians to collaborate with him in the task ahead.

He expressed optimism that Asiwaju Tinubu will replicate the developmental strides achieved at the helms of affairs as former Lagos state governor.

And ahead the governorship election in lagos state, Mr Ikuru urged residents to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for the continuity and progress

OKOWA DID NOT MISMANAGE DELTA STATE GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa did not sell some government properties to his associates and son in law, neither did he buy a mansion in Houston Texas, United States. That’s according to his Executive Assistant on Communications Fred Oghenesivbe.

Mr Oghenesivbe in a statement on Sunday, alleged that some politicians in the state are sponsoring blackmail via social media with the aim of reducing the popularity and winning chances of the PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori perceived to be Senator Okowa’s choice for Governor.

The Delta PDP Campaign Spokesperson expressed optimism that Majority of eligible voters in Delta State will vote the governorship candidate Sheriff Oborevwori come Saturday, the 18th of March so as to sustain the ongoing development in the three senatorial districts beyond 2023.

He also cautioned opposition parties in the state against campaign of bitterness urging them to focus on issues.

