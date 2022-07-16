Optometric Association raises alarm on blindness rate in Nigeria

The Optometric Association has raised concerns over what it described as the massive brain drain of eye care professionals from Nigeria to other countries

The Association says this has increased the blindness statistics in Nigeria and could result in a blindness pandemic if urgent attention is not taken by the government and other stakeholders in the sector

The eye is undoubtedly one of the most important organs in the body and ensuring it works maximally is of utmost importance

But the statistics of people with visual impairment around the world has become so alarming

ARVO Journals of June 2020 estimates that among the 7.79 billion population in 2020, 49.1 million were blind

Also, WHO says globally, at least 2.2 billion have a near or distance vision impairment, half of which could have been prevented

More than half of those impaired live in developing countries

Nigeria’s record shows about 50 million people have a form of visual impairment, limiting their abilities to play, learn, work or contribute meaningfully to their societies

The Nigerian Optometric Association is bringing these challenges to light as it celebrates its 45th Annual conference, pointing out that this has had a great impact on economic productivity

The increasing use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets is now a concern to the Association which is raising awareness on the harsh effects it has on the eyes.

The issue of Blindness and awareness to prevent avoidable blindness in Nigeria has been one that has been on the Front Burner for health priofessionals before now.

The issue of brain drain of Optometrists and Other Eye Care professionals may further complicate the matter no matter what policy the government may come up with.

Though Brain Drain may not be synonymous with the Eye Care professionals in the health Sector, it is a complication that the Sector can ill afford at this crucial time with such an alarming statistics as a rise in preventable blindness across the Country.

