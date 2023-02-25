Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle and his wife Bilkisu cast their votes at the Buga – Buga Dan fili Polling Units 012, Maradun South ward in Maradun Local government area of the state.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the process and commended INEC for the introduction of the BVAS which he described as a good move to tackle election rigging

The ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections in most parts of Zamfara has been peaceful and there’s large turnout of voters in most places TVC NEWS crew visited.

Personnel of the EFCC were also on ground at most Polling Units to checkmate activities of vote buying and related Offences

Also, Dauda Lawal Dare also cast his ballot at the women centre polling unit in Gusau local government area

He also commend the process

Maradun Local Government is located in Zamfara West Senatorial Zone and is the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle

Zamfara West Senatorial Zone has produced three Democratically elected Governors of Zamfara State since the return of democracy in 1999.