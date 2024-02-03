The voting process has now ended at Kaduna South Local Government Area’s Governor Girls College Polling Unit 005, in Makera constituency, and the sorting of ballots has begun.

The majority of voters had cast their ballots by 1:30 pm, and officials were waiting for the 2:30 pm start time of sorting and counting.

It was projected that 750 registered voters will cast ballots at this polling place.

The voting materials came early, as confirmed by party representatives and locals, and the entire procedure seemed to go smoothly.

Seven of the state’s twenty-three local government areas—Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kaduna South, Kagarko, Kudan, and Kauru—are holding bye-elections.

Security personnel are conspicuously deployed, making sure to be seen at polling places in order to ensure a safe and effective procedure.