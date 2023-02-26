The National Collation Centre, venue of where the 2023 Presidential Election result will be announced is currently heavily guarded by security operatives.

Earlier, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu read out the guidelines and fromalities of the collation and announcement process.

Mr Yakubu declared the collation centre open until the final pronouncement, during which there maybe interlude at some point.

The collation centre is expected to remain open as results come in from different states across the federation.

INEC Chairman said the collation centre will only observe short breaks in between but is expected to remain open till final results are announced.

He also appealed to political parties and media to draw their figures from the commission, which is authorised to release official figures.

As collation progresses, the commission may find it necessary to brief the nation on matters related to the election, but unrelated to the collation.

As at the time of filing this report, the collation centre is currently on recess to reconvene at 6pm.