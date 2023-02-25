Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has expressed concern over the alleged stealing of result sheets in Takun local government area of the state.

The Governor however appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission to extend the voting time for Taraba State.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote in Takun, Governor Ishaku however cautioned that it was too early to criticize the BVAS’ functionalities.

He expressed confidence of winning his Senatorial seat as well as hopeful of victories of other PDP candidates including it’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, wife of the governor and other electorates have commended the electoral processes.

Although, the election was peaceful across the State, some polling units however complained of late commencement of the exercise.