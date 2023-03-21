The Ebeano political family has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) forthwith, chairman of the organization , Chief Emmanuel Okwor has declared.

Chief Okwor said the alliance with APC is to consolidate the partnership with President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve good governance in the country.

He said members of Ebeano political family across the country have been consulted and in agreement with the alliance in the interest of the people.

The Ebeano chieftain stated that the interest and welfare of the group will be better served under the APC structure in the country.

The Ebeano political family established since 1999 has remained the dominant political force in Enugu state.

The group had consistently produced state Governors, Senators, members of House of Representatives, House of Assembly members, Ministers as well as local government council officials in the State since its inception.

