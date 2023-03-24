The United Kingdom, UK, said it had embarked on an exercise of collating information with the aim to impose visa bans and other sanctions against politicians that engaged in electoral fraud and anti-democratic exercises.

According to the UK, the individuals to be punished were those who engaged in violence and voter suppression in the governorship and state assembly elections in Nigeria.

In a statement by the British High Commission in Abuja, the UK said there were positives to take away from the elections but noted that violence and voter suppression were observed in many states including Lagos, Enugu and Rivers.

The British High Commission said, “These are positive markers to build on for future elections. However, there were notable points of concern. Members of our observation mission personally observed violence, and voter suppression in numerous voting locations.

Reacting to this development on TVCBreakfast, political Analyst, Michael Oluwagbemi said he is not as confident that the UK does not support Financial corruption because we also know that as an Institutional State, the mass massive looting of Africa both for slavery and during colonialism was something that the state of the United Kingdom is still years to period operations for and to own up to the fact that it looted the Benin artworks and they need to return it .

“You cannot be the judge, the prosecutor and the jury in your own case. The United Kingdom cannot by reason of innuendos or by reason of allegations by one size side.

In Africa’s political culture, we know that we have a lot of bad losers, make wild allegations without also coming forward to say this is all

what I also did during election”.

According to Mr Oluwagbemi, he comes to the alter of equity must do so with clean hands.

He noted that the right to automatically or unilaterally determine who gets to be punished or who doesn’t get to be punished itself constitutes an interference on the sovereignty of the country involved in this case is Nigeria not the main country by any chance the largest

economy in Africa the richest country in the history of the world that is black.

He said ‘This is the same United Kingdom in 2015 where it was discovered that there were technical glitches in across its own election that was held on May 7 2015. Over 100 people unable to cast their vote in bournment over in acne and Dorset because there were technical glitches and information

technology not very different from what the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC experienced.

These are issues that the UK’s own electoral system continues to have so when is it going to ban its own Citizen and its own people from and participating in its own election and then stop just pock nosing until its our days of colonialism are over.

“Colonial Masters must mind their own business; they must leave Nigeria’s judicial system alone, which has proven capable of weeding out bad apples; and they must allow Nigeria to go through its own political evolution.

“In 1960, the United Kingdom left Nigeria with less than 10,000 educated literates, expecting Nigeria to be a functional democracy.

“It took Nigeria some steps backwards and some military rule for it to mature and then return to democracy in 1999 with at least 30 million literate voters, which is what it is now operating with.”

Mr Oluwagbemi stated that the United Kingdom should recognize that Nigeria is far better off as a country that was left without a university.

An essential component of democracy is the ability of people to read and write their own Constitution illiteracy, but Nigeria was left with no capacity to function as a democracy in 1960, but 30-40 years later, we were able to find our way to do so and we are still doing so, we’re a child we’re not the same as the United Kingdom relatively when it comes to democracy that has been operating the magma catches in the 1700s and the Parliament since then.

Democracy is a process, not a magic wand; we must put an end to this level of international racism, and the United Kingdom has long been guilty of it, constantly debating Africa’s problems when what it should be focusing on is Nigeria’s progress since 1999, when Bill Clinton and Tony Blair were voters on our voters rule.