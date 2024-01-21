Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi affirmed on Sunday that Egypt will not allow any threat to Somalia or its security.

He also expressed Cairo’s full rejection of interfering in Somalia’s affairs or undermining its territorial integrity.

El-Sisi further stressed during a press conference with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Cairo, that Somalia is an Arab country with rights within the common defense and that the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland “is unacceptable to anyone.”

Addressing the Ethiopians, El-Sisi said that they may have the opportunity to benefit from the ports on the Red Sea in Somalia, Djibouti, or Eritrea “through traditional means,” expressing his full rejection of Ethiopia’s deal with Somaliland, describing it as an “attempt to control another territory.”

The Egyptian president also congratulated his Somali counterpart on the successes achieved in Somalia, regarding writing off Somalia’s debts and lifting the ban imposed on Somalia since 1991 on the supply of equipment and weapons.

The Somali president stressed that his country considers Egypt a strategic ally, looking forward to more fruitful cooperation between both nations.

He also expressed his sincere thanks to El-Sisi for Egypt’s immediate support and condemnation of Ethiopia for their illegal attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.