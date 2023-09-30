The Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani has commended the launch of the Kayi App aimed at empowering Africans with the tools to take control of their financial future.

The minister, while speaking at the official launch of the App in Abuja says it will create financial inclusion, as intended by the Tinubu administration.

The Kayi app is a secure and innovative pan-African Digital Payment Platform.

The App was born out of a vision to revolutionise the financial services landscape in Africa to fulfil the need for accessible, secure and customer-centred financial services that cater to the unique needs of Nigerians and Africans at large.

Today, it is launched in Nigeria to accelerate access to financial inclusion by individuals and businesses in the country and beyond; through secure, seamless and hassle-free transactions.

It is a feat, the minister of Communications, innovation and digital economy says will help bring many nigerians out of poverty.

The project promoter calls for investment in the app which he says has the capacity to create employment and uplift the lives of many especially those in the rural areas.

The Kayi App Product lead, on his part believes the African fintech market is brimming with market opportunities and its introduction at this time, has positioned the Kayi App to make a significant impact

Kayi App is poised to showcase strength in delivery of core services and solutions such as instant digital payments for individuals and businesses, as well as financial inclusion and social banking for people in rural and semi-urban areas.

It will also positively impact on blockchain-backed cross border trade for exporters and importers across Africa; and remittances and investments for Nigerians and Africans in Diaspora.