The Afghan embassy in India has ceased all activities after the ambassador and several top diplomats fled to Europe and the United States, where they sought asylum, according to three diplomatic officials.

After the Taliban gained control in 2021, India closed its own embassy in Kabul.

However, New Delhi had granted visas and handled trade concerns to the ambassador and mission personnel appointed by the Western-backed government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The Indian government will now take over the diplomatic compound in a caretaker capacity, one of the Afghan officials said.

Report say Indian foreign ministry officials in New Delhi said they were looking into the developments, without giving any details.

India is one of a dozen countries operating a tiny mission in Kabul to help with trade, humanitarian aid, and medical assistance. Bilateral trade reached $1.5 billion in 2019-2020, but dropped dramatically after the Taliban administration gained power.

Earlier this month, hundreds of Afghan college students residing in India despite the expiration of their student visas protested in New Delhi, urging the Indian authorities to extend their stay.