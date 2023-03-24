Ooni of Ife, His imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has inaugurated the annual African Traditional religion day called Isese Day, in Brazil.

He inaugurated the religious day at the banquet hall, Presidential palace, Brazilia, when he was hosted by President Lula da Silva as part of a working visit to Sao Paulo, Rio De Janeiro, Salvador, Bahia and Brasilia.

His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was in Brazil in continuation of his global tour for African People’s Peace and Progress Agenda as well as the unveiling initiatives for the re-unification of the over 100 million Afro-Brazilians via his program tagged “Back To Home.”

He used the visit to appreciate the outstanding contributions of Afro-Brazilians to the country and urged President Lula not to renege on his promise of an inclusive pro- African government.

In his response, President Lula da Silva thanked the Ooni and lauded the king for his mission towards reunification of not just the Afro-Brazilians but also Africans worldwide which he believes means well for global peace.

President Lula told Ooni Ogunwusi that the efforts of the Afro-Brazilians towards nation building in Brazil cannot be over emphasized, adding that his government is committed to strengthening the ties between Brazil and Africa which is the home continent of his people.

The Brazilian President assured that the annual African Religion Day – Isese Day has come to stay in Brazil.

As part of his official schedule in Brazil, the Ooni addressed a parliamentary session at the Federal House of Representatives Chamber in Brasilia where he called for the unity of African descendants across the world, urging the legislative arm to support President Lula with necessary pro Afro-Brazilian legislations.

He assured the Brazilians of plots of land to build houses in Ile-Ife, the ancestral home of the Yoruba people.

In his welcome address, the Parliament’s Deputy Speaker, Hon. Deputado Vicentinho Requerente, who led other lawmakers to receive the foremost African monarch in the parliament, described the Ooni as a caring father whom the Afro-Brazilian community holds in a very high esteem.

The lawmaker who expressed his heartfelt joy in Portuguese, said, “Your presence here today has added to the dignity of people of African origin in Brazil and this day will remain a history making day for life.”

After the parliamentary session, the Arole Oduduwa was hosted at the Nigeria House in Brasil by the Nigerian Ambassador to the country, Ambassador Ahmad Muhammed Makarfi. who led other African Diplomats to receive the Spiritual Leader of the Yoruba people and the Oduduwa race worldwide.

The Paramount ruler travelled to Brazil with over 40 entourage comprising of two queens and traditional Rulers among others.