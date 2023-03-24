The Nasarawa State Police Command has detained 17 political thugs, found 13 guns, and 22 rounds of ammunition during the state’s just ended general elections as part of its mission to organize a peaceful election in Nasarawa State.

This was said at a news conference in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, by the state police public relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

Advertisement

He stated that the Commissioner of Police enforced the order of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, which is in line with the Electoral Act, 2022, which prohibits the activities of quasi-security organizations from providing security during elections and warns political thugs who may want to sabotage the electoral process in the State to desist or face prosecution if caught.

According to the PRO, “the Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies in the state, will do everything within its operational guidelines to deal ruthlessly with and subdue any act capable of disrupting the state’s peace.”

Advertisement

“Following the existing synergy, on 17/03/2023 the eve of the election, military operatives patrolling along Umaisha, Toto LGA intercepted a Toyota pickup vehicle and a Toyota Siena bus loaded with persons suspected to be political thugs”.

“A thorough search was conducted on them where two English pump action guns, nine locally fabricated guns, twenty live cartridges, twenty-four handsets of different brands, two unregistered vehicles, fifteen pairs of desert booths, a bag containing a Belt, Bulletproof jackets” were found.

Following the conclusion of the investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia, the suspects will be charged in court.

Advertisement

He also stated that the Command will not be defeated by the antics of criminals, as it will continue to modulate its massive security measures to be several miles ahead of the men of the underworld.