The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hafiz Inuwa, says the police will not fold its arms and watch anyone disrupt the governorship and state assembly elections which have been rescheduled to hold on the 18th of March.

He specifically warned that anyone seen carrying arms or snatching ballot boxes will be ‘ruthlessly dealt with by the police’

The DIG, stated this in Kaduna state after a meeting with party representatives, religious leaders and critical stakeholders.

He called on them to advice their followers to conduct themselves in an orderly manner before, during and after the elections