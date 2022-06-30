Sokoto Police Command arrests three suspected political thugs

Sokoto state police Command has arrested three suspected hoodlums planning to unleash violence on citizens before, during and after the present political campaign season

Spokesman of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sanusi Abubakar revealed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

He said the police through careful intelligence-led operation arrested the suspects for being in possession of illicit drugs and some deadly weapon while rehearsing to employ unprovoked violent actions on unsuspecting people in the state.

The Police Spokesman says the move is to prevent vulnerable youths from being radicalized and used as political thugs ahead of electioneering campaigns and snatching of ballot boxes.

He said the state commissioner of police therefore advised politicians in the state to warn their followers to always respect the law and refrain from engaging in acts that could endanger human lives or escalate acts likely to cause destruction of property.

According to him, the police command is determined to take decisive actions and ensure appropriate punishment of potential offenders according to extant laws and provisions of the constitution.

He said the commissioner further reiterated that, this is the beginning of a new dawn in Sokoto state as all potential criminal elements are advised to change for better or face the full wrath of the law as the Command will not relent in its efforts to combat crimes in all ramifications.