A combined team of the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Army have arrested Seventeen Political Thugs in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel disclosed this to newsmen during the parade of the thugs and other suspects in the state.

These suspects are allegedly members of Nigeria Hunters and forest security services.

They were found to have defiled the orders of police authorities banning all quasi security organizations providing services during the polls.

The suspects were intercepted on the eve of the governorship election by the military in Umaisha town of Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State.

Two English pump action guns , nine locally fabricated guns, twenty live cartridges, twenty four handsets of different brands, two unregistered vehicles among others were found in their possession.

Preliminary investigation reveals that they were imported into the state from the nation’s capital, Abuja, for political thuggery.

The suspects on their part claim they were in the state for a wedding ceremony.

They appeal for mercy as they were nor aware of the implications of carrying unlicenced ammunitions.

The police also arrested two armed robbery suspects who have been terrorizing Masaka in Karu Local Government and its environs.

All suspects would be charged for prosecution at the completion of investigation at the state’s criminal investigation department.

