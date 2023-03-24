Some political parties who contested the governorship election in Rivers State have rejected the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC declared PDP as the winner but the Social Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress insist that the March 18th election was marred by widespread irregularities and violence.

The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Senator Magnus Abe will not be accepting any olive branch from the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said an election where thousands of people who would have voted for the SDP were prevented from doing so could not have been free and fair.

Senator Abe cites an example of politically motivated arrests of his supporters before and during the election, many of whom are still in detention.

The SDP candidate lost in all four Local Government Areas that make up his native Ogoniland.

He said this was only possible because majority of the registered voters in his supposed stronghold were disenfranchised.

There are conflicting figures about the actual death toll from the election, but for the All Progressives Congress, the level violence raises valid questions of credibility for the entire process.

The APC said INEC was hasty in declaring a winner without investigating allegations of compromised electoral officials.

Both parties are still in consultation to decide whether to challenge the PDP’s victory in court.

But even that may not help their cause, as the Judiciary has never overturned a Governorship election result in Rivers State.

