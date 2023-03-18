Isa Ashiru, the governorship candidate of the leading opposition party PDP in Kaduna State, cast his ballot at Government primary School in Kudan local government area.

He commended the process and promised to accept the outcome of the results.

Contrary to allegations by the governor that voters were being intimidated in some polling units in Southern Kaduna the PDP candidate said he was yet to receive any of such reports.

Kudan Local Government area where Isa Ashiru voted has one hundred and one thousand, three hundred and thirty one registered voters.