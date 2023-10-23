Residents of Isheri North, a boundary between Lagos and Ogun State, are appealing to the government to find a lasting solution to the issue of perennial flooding affecting their community.

This comes just following the release of water from the Oyan Dam by the Ogun Osun River Authority.

Outside the estate, everything seems fine, but a few steps in, the situation takes a different turn.

Many properties are now submerged by the rising waters near the Ogun River.

The main passage way into the estate has now been overtaken by water released from Oyan Dam in Ogun state.

Residents living here have been sacked from their homes, prompting them to seek refuge in hotels or with family, as the situation remains far from pleasant.

The only alternative for transportation is canoes, which are insufficient to serve the entire community.

Many patiently wait for their turn to leave their waterlogged homes or wade through the floods with their belongings on their heads.

Others who have yet to leave are putting in every effort to keep the water at bay. Mr. Ajibade spends approximately 10,000 Naira (around 12 dollars) daily just to pump floodwaters out of his home.

In the meantime, the Lagos state government revealed it is working with Ogun-Osun river basin authority to manage the release of water from the dam. It is also working on improving its flood prediction and early warning systems.

This effort is coupled with persistent appeals to residents, urging them to abstain from building on wetlands and water channels, as well as discouraging indiscriminate waste disposal.

Despite ongoing appeals to the government to address the residents’ needs, the solution demands more than mere penalties and warnings.

It requires strict adherence to town planning rules and the establishment of resilient infrastructure to adapt to this unique situation.

