The decision of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to enforce a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the area has sparked protests from certain inhabitants of Opu Nembe.

They expressed disapproval of the governor’s decision to dissolve the Chiefs Council and youth programs and assert that the community is once again at peace.

The first visit of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri to Opu Nembe since the height of the youth crisis was met with mixed feelings by some members of the community.

But after a meeting with members of the state security council, the Governor imposes a dusk-to-dawn curfew to douse further tension in the community along with the dissolution of all chieftaincy and youth activities.

But in a swift reaction, many members of the community have come out in protest against the decision.

Bearing placards with different inscriptions, they ask the governor to rescind the order in the interest of peace.

They expect the sustenance of the efforts by the Inspector General of Police to restore peace in the Area.

Meanwhile the curfew period imposed by the State Government is meant to last between 7p.m. and 6a.m. until further notice.