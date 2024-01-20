The brain drain phenomenon in the health sector has been criticised by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, who claims it is having a detrimental impact on the nation.

He also urged medical professionals to remember their oath to preserve lives and to be more devoted to their work.

During the singing service honoring his late wife Gloria Diri’s elder sister, Mrs. Victoria Ali, the governor expressed regret over the reason behind her passing, claiming it could have been avoided if medical professionals had given her case more careful attention.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as lamenting that in this age and time, someone could die of appendicitis.

The governor said that, as part of efforts to enhance the state’s health sector, his government had resurrected the state’s diagnostic center, emphasizing that diagnosis was one of the primary challenges in the health sector and, if addressed, would considerably help to saving lives.

He stated that the government was sending doctors to Germany to learn how to use a recently acquired Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine for the state’s diagnostic center.

He also disclosed that the state will soon take delivery of donated surgery equipment that performs operations without using knives.

Diri urged Bayelsans to take their health seriously and go for regular health checks to prevent avoidable deaths.

He said, “The death of Mrs Ali is a reminder that the brain drain syndrome in our health sector is a serious challenge that is negatively affecting our country. Doctors usually take the oath to save lives and I appeal to them to show more commitment to their duty.

“Let me advise our medical professionals. Some deaths are avoidable and this is one. At this age and time, people should not die of appendicitis.

“It is for this reason we have resuscitated the diagnostic centre. The biggest problem we have is diagnosis. I want Bayelsa to be a medical tourism hub. So we must get our acts right. As a government, we are very concerned and we must sit up.”