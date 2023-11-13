The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State, Governor Duoye Diri, re-elected as the Governor of the State in the Off Cycle Governorship Election held in Bayelsa over the Weekend.

The Returning officer of the Election, Professor Faruk Kuta, announced Governor Diri winner of the Election defeating his closest challenger, Former Governor, Timipre Sylva.

He will now serve out his second term for the next 4 years.

Check Final Collated Results Below…

FINAL RESULT

Total Registered voters: 1,056,862

Total Accredited voters: 372,000

APC: 110,108

APGA: 70

LP: 905

PDP: 175,196

Total Valid votes: 287,554

Total Rejected votes: 3,658

Total votes cast: 291,212