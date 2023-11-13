The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State, Governor Duoye Diri, re-elected as the Governor of the State in the Off Cycle Governorship Election held in Bayelsa over the Weekend.
The Returning officer of the Election, Professor Faruk Kuta, announced Governor Diri winner of the Election defeating his closest challenger, Former Governor, Timipre Sylva.
He will now serve out his second term for the next 4 years.
Check Final Collated Results Below…
FINAL RESULT
Total Registered voters: 1,056,862
Total Accredited voters: 372,000
APC: 110,108
APGA: 70
LP: 905
PDP: 175,196
Total Valid votes: 287,554
Total Rejected votes: 3,658
Total votes cast: 291,212