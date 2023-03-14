Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire has ordered the commencement of full replacement of health care workers who seek greener pastures across all Federal Health Institutions in Nigeria.

The Minister said the move was to cushion the adverse effect of brain drain on the country’s health sector.

According to a report in 2022, a total of 13,609 healthcare workers have left Nigeria for the United Kingdom between 2021 to 2022 due to low income and lack of adequate welfare benefits.

This in turn has led to an overwhelming setback in healthcare delivery system with the shortage causing delay in accessing quality healthcare, low usage of accredited health facilities, and higher patronage of unorthodox healthcare.

Adressing media at the inauguration of health facilities and projects at the University College Ibadan, the minister of Health believes that although the trend remains a global phenomenon, it would not be taken with levity.

He has ordered that all staff of Tertiary Health institutions who have resigned to seek greener pasture be replaced

Earlier, the Minister had renewed the Appointment of the Chief Medical Director of UCH Jesse Otegbayo for another period of four years.

The minister later went ahead to commission some projects and other healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Tinubu consoles Kano traders over market fire

The President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent out a message of sympathy and consolation to traders affected by the recent fire outbreaks in Kano State.

In a statement released by his media office on Tuesday signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Asiwaju Tinubu bemoaned the inferno which affected a section of Singa Commodity Market in the city on Monday, a few days after similar incidents in two other markets.

The President-elect described the incidents as disturbing setbacks for the traders and the economy of the state.

“I am disturbed to learn of the horrific fire incident which consumed dozens of shops at the Singa Market in Kano. Coming just days apart from similar incidents at Kurmi and Rimi markets in the same city calls for serious concern.

“My heart goes out to those directly affected by these unfortunate incidents and indeed the people and government of Kano State.

I also commiserate with the leadership of Kano business community over this painful experiences,” he said.

The president-elect called on the authorities concerned to get to the roots of the rising cases of market inferno around the country and offer support that would cushion the losses sufffered by the affected traders.

