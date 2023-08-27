The Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture and Environmental Science Umuagwo, Owerri says lack of equipment for food preservation has contributed to food shortages being experienced in the Society.

Speaking with Journalists in the University, the Vice Chancellor said the institution is embarking on a cutting-edge research to elongate the shelf life of the food.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the University is massively planting a tree and food yielding crops to preserve the environment and ensure enough food is made available during harvest.