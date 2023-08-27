Members of the Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano State have offered special prayers for peace in the state.

The delegation was led by the National Leader of the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party, (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso in company of the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

Members of the Kwankwasiyya movement offering prayers for peace and stability in Kano State.

They converge on Filin Mahaha to conduct their two Raakat prayers.

National Leader of the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party, (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso arrives in company of the state governor, Abba Yusuf, and his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam

Other members of the Kwankwasiyya movement are present to offer prayers ahead of the yet-to-be announced governorship election petition tribunal judgement.

Shortly after leading the prayers, Chief Imam of Kofar Nassarawa Mosque, Sani Ashir explains that supplications were made for God to give the state government the wisdom to do more projects and programmes in the state.

The Kano State Election Petition Tribunal had on Monday 21st of August reserved judgment in a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC challenging the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party, NNPP.