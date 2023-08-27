In our everyday life, Emergencies do happen.

But how equipped are people to respond and Handle such emergencies when they occur?

This formed part of reasons the federal road safety corp, in conjunction with health emergency initiative, decided to embark on training of Nigerians to know what to do when such occurs.

As many commute everyday in the city of Lagos, emergencies can occur that can scar many while others take different measures to save lives involved.

The process of saving lives, many times, is handled wrongly and the person being saved is pronounced dead.

According to the world health organization, there were 1.35 million road traffic deaths globally in 2016, with millions more sustaining serious injuries and living with long-term adverse health consequences.

Globally, road traffic crashes are a leading cause of death among young people, and the main cause of death among those aged 15–29 years.

This formed reasons for this first responders training in Lagos.

The training is said to have had a ripple effect as many who have been trained are applying the knowledge acquired.

Officials here believe more can be done if proper measures are put in place.

Trainees were taught the rudiments of medical emergencies as the corp and it’s partners seek to ensure victims get the necessary care at emergency scenes.

