President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote at Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.

The President arrived his hometown on Thursday in preparation for the elections.

Advertisement

Voting commenced at the Sarkin Yara A Kofar Baru 01/003 polling unit he, President Muhammadu and his household cast their votes.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had earlier set up the stage in preparation for the President’s arrival.

Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima has also exercised his franchise.

Advertisement

Senator Kashim Shettima arrived his polling polling unit in the company of Governor Babagana Zulum to cast his ballot, but was delayed due to the absence of INEC officials.

INEC finally arrived LAMISULA Ward , polling unit 023 at exactly 10:43am , which is more than two hours behind the designated time for the Accreditation and Voting process to Begin.

Senator Kashim Shettima along side Governor Babagana Zulum had arrived earlier to cast his ballot and after observing the situation on ground , appealed to the voters to exercise patience.

Advertisement

voters have also began queuing up to cast their ballot.

We await the return of Senator Kashim Shettima as well who has escorted the state Governor, Babagana Zulum to his Local government to cast his ballot.

Advertisement

Also, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has cast his ballot at the polling unit at Alausa, Ikeja

The APC flag bearer could be seen calming an extremely excited supporters at the pulling unit.

Advertisement

In the same vein, Vice President candidate of the Labour Party Yusuf Datti-Ahmed has casted his ballot at Polling unit 21, Tudun wada ward in Zaria Kaduna state.

He arrived the polling unit at 10:14 am in the company of security personnel.

After accreditation and voting, he expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the process so far and called on the electorate to continue to conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

Advertisement

At least 750 persons are expected to vote at the Tudun Wada polling unit in Zaria.

Governor of Niger state Abubakar Sanni Bello has voted in Alkali Mustapha polling unit 004 in central Ward kontogora local government council.

Advertisement

Governor Bello is also contesting for the senatorial seat of Niger North senatorial District.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has voted at his Ijebu Owo, Ward 2, unit 5. This came after the initial hiccups of accreditation by BVAS machine.

Advertisement

Meanwhile reports coming from Katsina South indicates late commencement of the distribution of elections materials despite the early turn out of voters at various polling units.

.

As of 9.30 a.m., the majority of polling units in Malumfashi and Kafur local governments were still battling to get ready for the accreditation process.

Another setback observed at some of the centers that managed to begin accreditation at around 9:45 a.m. is that most voters are having difficulty locating the correct location for their accreditation.

Advertisement

At Unguwar iliya in Kafur local government, round ten voters have begun voting, with women dominating the centers.

Katsina state has a large voter population of 3.5 million people and has collected 93 percent of PVCs.

Advertisement