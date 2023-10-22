Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Jr has praised Sevilla for acting swiftly to eject and report a fan to authorities for allegedly racially abusing him.

An image posted by Vinicius on social media appeared to show a man making a racist gesture towards him.

Vinicius said a second clip sent to him showed another young fan being abusive.

After the La Liga match, Sevilla said “a member of the public was identified, ejected from the stadium and handed over to legal authorities”.

“Furthermore, the internal disciplinary regulations will be strictly applied to him and he will be expelled as a member imminently,” the club said.

In a statement, the football club continued that it “condemns any racist and xenophobic behaviour, even if it is in isolation, as is the case, and shows its willingness and collaboration with the authorities to eradicate these attitudes, which do not represent a fan like that of Sevilla”.

Real Madrid, who currently top Spain’s La Liga, were held to a 1-1 draw away to Seville at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday evening.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the match, Vinicius said the latest incident was “number 19 and counting”.

He also called for people caught to be “criminally punished” too.

Vinicius has been repeatedly targeted with racist insults from opposition supporters.

Earlier this month the 23-year-old gave evidence in the trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him during a game in May at the Estadio Mestalla.