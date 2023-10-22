Football fans have gathered at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium to remember club legend and World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton.

Sir Bobby, a key member of England’s 1966 victorious squad, died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

A book of condolence has been opened at Old Trafford while a digital version has also been created.

Supporters of all clubs, ages and nationalities have paid tribute to one of the sport’s most revered sons.

Glenn Palmer’s sons Freddie, 11, and seven-year-old Albert laid flowers.

Mr Palmer said: “We’re here to see family and heard the sad news so it felt the right thing to do.”

He said that while Albert and Freddie respectively support Arsenal and Manchester City, “it makes no difference”.

Mr Palmer said Freddie had watched old videos of England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby winning the 1966 World Cup at Wembley.

Simon Robinson came to Old Trafford with his family for the ninth birthday party of one of his son’s friends.

The boys all play for the same junior football team.

Sir Bobby Charlton’s name is synonymous with Manchester United – not only on these shores but around the world.

Wang Lei, leading a group of Chinese tourists visiting England, said the Premier League was followed avidly back home.

Ma Bo, from Beijing, said: “When we were young, we heard about Bobby Charlton and Manchester United – most of the information came from newspapers.”

Manchester-born Chris Acrey said he first watched United play in 1957 – just months before eight players and 15 others were killed in the Munich air disaster.

The 74-year-old, who now lives in neighbouring Salford, said: “Bobby was my hero growing up. I saw him score many good goals.”

Sir Bobby, who was 20 when he survived the Munich disaster, was part of the legendary young United team managed and inspired by Sir Matt Busby.

Mr Acrey said: “After the crash, Bobby was United – he was the link between the new and old.

She said one of her earliest memories of Sir Bobby had been “sitting on the floor with my sister when we won the European Cup in 1968”.

One of the qualities she most admired about him was that he could relate to anybody.