Police in Spain have detained three people in connection with racist abuse directed at the Real Madrid footballer, Vinicius Jr, during a match on Sunday.

The three are aged between 18 and 21, the police said in a message on Twitter.

The Brazil international, who is black, has been subjected to such abuse numerous times in the Spanish La Liga this season.

The latest incident, occured during an away match at Valencia, sparking outrage in both Spain and Brazil.

The game was paused in the second half as an incensed Vinicius reported opposition fans to the referee.

Following the match, in which the 22-year-old was later sent off for violent conduct, he said: “La Liga belongs to racists.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas responded to his statement on Twitter by saying Vinicius twice did not turn up for a meeting to discuss what it “can do in cases of racism”, adding: “Before you criticise and slander La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly.”

But football federation chief Luis Rubiales said Spanish football had “a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country”.

Spanish prosecutors will now decide whether to pursue a criminal investigation.

The Brazilian government said the incident was “yet another inadmissible episode”.

It has requested urgent meetings with Spanish ministers, prosecutors and the football federation.

Earlier, Spanish police detained four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge in Madrid in January.

The figure appeared ahead of a match between Real and their rivals in the capital, Atletico.

It was hung by its neck under a banner saying: “Madrid hates Real”.