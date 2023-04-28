Police in Uganda have detained eleven female members of parliament accusing them of organising an illegal protest, with some of the MPs injuring themselves during their arrest.

The MPs were apprehended just outside the parliament buildings in Kampala, Uganda, as they prepared to march to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to pass over a protest note to the minister.

They were protesting what they said was police brutality and use of excessive force to disperse various functions organised by female lawmakers in their local constituencies in recent weeks.

Uganda parliament deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa strongly condemned

the manner in which police arrested the eleven women members of parliament who were peaceful and unarmed.

He added that their arrest was shamelessly done at the gates of Parliament.

Video footages that circulated on social media showed police officers struggling to shove the lawmakers, who were all dressed in black attire, into a van.

Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire denied that officers had used excessive force.

He accused the lawmakers of resisting arrest and injuring some police officers.

He said they were arrested for engaging in an illegal protest and said they had been released on a police bond.

Over the years, Uganda’s security personnel have frequently been accused of brutality especially against opponents of veteran leader Yoweri Museveni.