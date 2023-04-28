The Leadership of the All Progressives Congress has not zoned any of the positions in the incoming 10th National Assembly to any Zone.

Spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Bashiru, disclosed this while speaking on the challenges for the incoming National Assembly.

Mr Bashiru who represents Osun Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly said there are so many consideration to look at in deciding on a leadership for the national assembly.

He said the President Elect has not made any categorical Statement on the Leadership of the National Assembly and to which zone a position will go to.

