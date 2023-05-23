The Federal Government has flagged off distribution of relief materials worth millions of naira to support persons affected by the 2022 flood disaster in Ondo state.

The Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ahmed Habib presented the relief materials to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Ondo State, South-West Nigeria, is one of the states affected by flood in 2022.

The disaster left many people homeless.

But relief has come the way of the victims, through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

At the flag-off of the distribution of the relief materials in Akure, the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ahmed Habib said the items will reduce the burden on the people.

Represented by Kadiri Olanrewaju, the NEMA Director-General said the exercise is the first phase, while implementation of the second phase will commence soon.

The Minister of State for Transport, Ademola Adegoroye, who was represented by Tajudeen Fasasi, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the relief materials to bring succour to the victims.

Others also commended the initiative by the Federal Government and called for more of such interventions.

