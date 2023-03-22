The 20 year old young man whose names are withheld sustained a fracture while playing basketball in 2018.

He was rushed to Dr Ejike Orjis hospital where Dr Oji cast a plaster of Paris on the leg , with no X-Ray done beforehand and no formal written consent by the parents.

While the victim complained of the cast in his leg being too tight, the cast was not immediately removed causing more complications in the leg.

Advertisement

He was transferred to another hospital, where he had several corrective surgeries.

After about 5 years of seeking justice for his son, a Lagos state high court sitting in Igbosere on January 2023 sentenced Dr Ejike Orji to one year imprisonment for medical negligence

Following his sentencing, Dr Orji filed an appeal at the court of appeal Lagos and also applied for bail at the high court, citing Ill health.

Advertisement

The 65 year old doctor was then granted bail for the sum of two million naira by justice Ibironke Harrison and is also to provide two sureties within the next 30 days.

All the counsel refused to speak on camera after the hearing but the victims father says the doctor was given a lenient sentence compared to the crime he committed.

Mr Ezeashi’s son has since been flown abroad for further treatment, but he is yet to be able to play basketball as before.

Advertisement

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS, STAKEHOLDERS EMBARK ON AWARENESS WALK FOR GLAUCOMA

Experts have called on citizens of Jigawa state to engage in regular check up of their eyes to prevent the likelihood of suffering from glaucoma.

Advertisement

They gave the charge at a Walk in the Jigawa state capital as part of advocacy to raise awareness on the eye condition that causes total blindness.

Glaucoma falls among a group of eye diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of the eye called the optic nerve.

Studies have shown that Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide.

Advertisement

78 million people suffer from the condition globally and there are fears that the figure may spike to 120 million by 2040

In Nigeria, statistics have it that 16 per cent of the population suffer from the condition.

It has also been established that about 1.8 million citizens of over 40 years suffer from glaucoma with almost 360000 of them blind in both eyes.

Advertisement

Broken down, one in every 20 Nigerians aged 40 years and above has glaucoma and one in five end up blind.

March 12th to 18th every year is designated the glaucoma week to intensify awareness on the disease.

The Jigawa state government alongside stakeholders embark on this Walk and Road show to stress the need for residents to priotise their vision.

Advertisement

The experts insist poverty is not an excuse to go blind.