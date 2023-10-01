The Federal Government has distanced itself from a N50 billion planned non prosecution plea bargain with the former Governor of the CBN Godwin Emefiele.

Mr Emefiele was reported to have entered into a plea bargain with the government on condition of surrendering N50billion to facilitate his early release from the custody of the Department of the State Service DSS.

The plea bargain was also said to be aimed at cancelling the trial of the former CBN governor on series of charges comprising money laundering, breach of Public Procurement Act and abuse of office.

However , the Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi said that there was no iota of truth in the plea bargain deal.

The AGF noted that neither his office or the Presidency have had anything of such nature with Mr Emefiele.

The position of the Federal Government was made public in a statement by the Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Justice Modupe Ogundoro.